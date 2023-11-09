Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

    • Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Webster, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pearland, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Texas City High School at Terrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

