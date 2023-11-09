On Thursday, November 9 at 4:00 PM CT, Hale Center High School is away from home versus New Home High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hale Center vs. New Home Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lynn County Games This Week

Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Donnell High School at Buena Vista High School