In Hill County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Wharton County
  • Hunt County
  • Parker County
  • Carson County
  • Lamb County
  • Wilson County
  • Kendall County
  • Starr County
  • Gaines County
  • Willacy County

    • Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Penelope High School at Milford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Coolidge, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Aledo, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.