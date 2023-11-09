Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hitchcock High School vs. Academy High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Academy High School is hosting Hitchcock High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.
Hitchcock vs. Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: College Station, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Harper High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Desoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Galveston County Games This Week
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Terrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
