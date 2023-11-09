Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Jack County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Callisburg High School at Jacksboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bryson High School at Union Hill High School