Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 9?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
