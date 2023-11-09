Jefferson County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Westbrook High School at Rankin High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Garden City, TX

Garden City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Forney High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Forney, TX

Forney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Montgomery, TX

Montgomery, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamshire Fannett High School at Brookshire Royal High School