Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Jim Wells County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Panola County
  • Bosque County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Howard County
  • Hale County
  • Henderson County
  • Potter County
  • Tom Green County
  • Lamar County
  • Orange County

    • Jim Wells County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School at Refugio High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Alice, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Alice High School at Rockport-Fulton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.