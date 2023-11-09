In Kaufman County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Murphy, TX

Murphy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Forney High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Forney, TX

Forney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Terrell High School