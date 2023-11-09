The Lamar Cardinals (1-0) battle the SMU Mustangs (2-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Lamar had a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cardinals ranked 54th.

The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

Lamar put together a 3-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.6 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.

Lamar made more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).

