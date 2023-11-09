Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Leon County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.
Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garrison High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
