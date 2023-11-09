Want to know how to stream high school football games in Leon County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.

Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Garrison High School at Leon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School