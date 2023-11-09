Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Montgomery County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Willis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conroe High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
