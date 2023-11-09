Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Moore County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Moore County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Decatur High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sunray High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
