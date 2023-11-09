The Grambling Tigers (1-0) face the North Texas Eagles (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 56.1 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 67.5 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

When Grambling gave up fewer than 62.6 points last season, it went 8-7.

Last year, the Eagles scored 62.6 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers allowed.

North Texas went 10-7 last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.

The Eagles made 37.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

The Tigers shot at a 32.1% clip from the field last season, 21.6 percentage points fewer than the 53.7% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.

