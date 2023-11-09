How to Watch the North Texas vs. Grambling Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (1-0) face the North Texas Eagles (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 56.1 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 67.5 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
- When Grambling gave up fewer than 62.6 points last season, it went 8-7.
- Last year, the Eagles scored 62.6 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers allowed.
- North Texas went 10-7 last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- The Eagles made 37.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- The Tigers shot at a 32.1% clip from the field last season, 21.6 percentage points fewer than the 53.7% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 117-42
|UNT Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Grambling
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
