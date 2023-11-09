Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Pearsall High School vs. Wimberley High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wimberley High School will host Pearsall High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pearsall vs. Wimberley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
San Marcos Academy at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dripping Springs , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.