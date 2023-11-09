Milford High School will host Penelope High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Penelope vs. Milford Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Coolidge, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Other Hill County Games This Week

Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School