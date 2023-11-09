Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school football action in Potter County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bushland High School at Brownfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plainview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.