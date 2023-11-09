High school football action in Potter County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bushland High School at Brownfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plainview, TX

Plainview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso