Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Refugio County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Refugio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School at Refugio High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alice, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.