The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) hit the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

Sam Houston had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 39.0% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished second.

Last year, the Bearkats put up just 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).

When Sam Houston put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 15-1.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearkats played better in home games last year, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 on the road.

Sam Houston averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule