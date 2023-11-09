Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Huntsville, Texas
- Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Sam Houston
|-5.5
|137.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 26 games last season, Sam Houston and its opponents went over 137.5 points.
- Sam Houston games had an average of 131.4 points last season, 6.1 less than this game's over/under.
- Sam Houston covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last season.
- Sam Houston won 84.2% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (16-3).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Bearkats had a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games).
- Sam Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 137.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Sam Houston
|10
|38.5%
|72.2
|149.6
|59.3
|127.9
|132.9
|Utah Valley
|16
|57.1%
|77.4
|149.6
|68.6
|127.9
|141.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearkats recorded just 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).
- Sam Houston had a 7-3 record against the spread and a 15-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|9-5
|10-16-0
|Utah Valley
|19-9-0
|1-2
|15-13-0
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Sam Houston
|Utah Valley
|12-1
|Home Record
|14-1
|11-6
|Away Record
|12-5
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.5
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.