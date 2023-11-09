The Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -5.5 137.5

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 26 games last season, Sam Houston and its opponents went over 137.5 points.

Sam Houston games had an average of 131.4 points last season, 6.1 less than this game's over/under.

Sam Houston covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

Sam Houston won 84.2% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (16-3).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Bearkats had a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games).

Sam Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 10 38.5% 72.2 149.6 59.3 127.9 132.9 Utah Valley 16 57.1% 77.4 149.6 68.6 127.9 141.6

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearkats recorded just 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).

Sam Houston had a 7-3 record against the spread and a 15-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 15-11-0 9-5 10-16-0 Utah Valley 19-9-0 1-2 15-13-0

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston Utah Valley 12-1 Home Record 14-1 11-6 Away Record 12-5 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

