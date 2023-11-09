The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Murphy Athletic Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

'Jacks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of SFA's games last season hit the over.

The 'Jacks' record against the spread last season was 15-11-0.

Middle Tennessee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, six% less often than SFA (15-11-0) last season.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 70.1 145.9 67.8 137.8 137.1 SFA 75.8 145.9 70 137.8 141.8

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, eight more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders allowed.

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, SFA went 14-3 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 17-12-0 SFA 15-11-0 16-10-0

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee SFA 12-2 Home Record 12-4 3-11 Away Record 6-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

