Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Shelby County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Timpson High School at Corrigan-Camden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
