How to Watch SMU vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Northwestern State vs Tulane (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
- South Carolina State vs South Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
- Western Kentucky vs Wichita State (7:30 PM ET | November 9)
SMU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Mustangs had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.
- SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinals ranked 117th.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 4.2 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
- SMU went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison
- SMU posted 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mustangs were better in home games last year, allowing 70.8 points per game, compared to 83.1 in away games.
- SMU drained 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|S'western Assemblies
|W 82-63
|Moody Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
