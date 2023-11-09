Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sterling County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Sterling County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sterling County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Miles High School at Sterling City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.