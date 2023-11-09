Tarleton State vs. Florida International: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Florida International Panthers (0-1) face the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida International
|-5.5
|146.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texans Betting Records & Stats
- Tarleton State played three games last season that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points.
- The Texans had a 139.8-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Texans had 13 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.
- Tarleton State was underdogs 18 times last season and won five, or 27.8%, of those games.
- Last season, the Texans were at least a +210 underdog on the moneyline 10 times, losing each of those contests.
- The Texans have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida International
|14
|56%
|73.1
|145
|75.1
|143
|144.5
|Tarleton State
|3
|10.7%
|71.9
|145
|67.9
|143
|136.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends
- The Texans put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Panthers gave up (75.1).
- When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 3-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|1-3
|14-11-0
|Tarleton State
|13-15-0
|3-8
|12-16-0
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida International
|Tarleton State
|11-7
|Home Record
|12-2
|3-10
|Away Record
|2-12
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|66.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.6
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.