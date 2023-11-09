The Florida International Panthers (0-1) face the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -5.5 146.5

Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State played three games last season that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points.

The Texans had a 139.8-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Texans had 13 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

Tarleton State was underdogs 18 times last season and won five, or 27.8%, of those games.

Last season, the Texans were at least a +210 underdog on the moneyline 10 times, losing each of those contests.

The Texans have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 14 56% 73.1 145 75.1 143 144.5 Tarleton State 3 10.7% 71.9 145 67.9 143 136.1

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Panthers gave up (75.1).

When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 3-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 15-10-0 1-3 14-11-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 3-8 12-16-0

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Tarleton State 11-7 Home Record 12-2 3-10 Away Record 2-12 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

