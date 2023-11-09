Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Tarrant County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Emerson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grapevine, TX

Grapevine, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Stephenville, TX

Stephenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Southlake , TX

Southlake , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Justin, TX

Justin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School