The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) take the court against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Omaha matchup.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Omaha Betting Trends (2022-23)

TCU went 15-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games went over the point total.

Omaha covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Mavericks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (24th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (116th).

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

