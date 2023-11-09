The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Schollmaier Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU went 15-18-0 ATS last season.

TCU (15-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 7.8% less often than Omaha (16-14-0) last season.

TCU vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.3 143.8 68.4 144.6 142.4 Omaha 68.5 143.8 76.2 144.6 142.9

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded only 0.9 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).

When TCU totaled more than 76.2 points last season, it went 10-2 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

TCU vs. Omaha Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 16-17-0 Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0

TCU vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Omaha 13-4 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 1-15 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

