The Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Islanders put up an average of 61.7 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed.

Texas A&M-CC went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Aggies scored only 0.5 more points per game (56.9) than the Islanders allowed (56.4).

Texas A&M went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 56.4 points.

The Aggies made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.5 percentage points lower than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field, 16.5% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Texas A&M-CC Schedule