The Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Islanders put up an average of 61.7 points per game last year, only 2.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies gave up.

Texas A&M-CC went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Aggies scored just 0.5 more points per game (56.9) than the Islanders allowed (56.4).

When Texas A&M totaled more than 56.4 points last season, it went 7-5.

The Aggies shot 35.6% from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Islanders allowed to opponents.

The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field, 16.5% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Texas A&M Schedule