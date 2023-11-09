Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Throckmorton County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Throckmorton County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Throckmorton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Newcastle High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
