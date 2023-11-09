Belton High School is hosting Travis High School at 7:30 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Travis vs. Belton Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Harper High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Desoto, TX

Desoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Seguin, TX

Seguin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pfugerville, TX

Pfugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School