Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Trinity County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Trinity County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
