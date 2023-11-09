Should you bet on Wyatt Johnston to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • Johnston has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).
  • Johnston has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

