If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Young County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Young County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Newcastle High School at Woodson

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Woodson, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Graham High School at Hillsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Aledo, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

