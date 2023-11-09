Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Young County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Young County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Young County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Newcastle High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Graham High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
