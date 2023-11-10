The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take the court against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Last season, Abilene Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Wildcats' 75 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

Abilene Christian put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.5.

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64 per game) than away (78.2) last season.

Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule