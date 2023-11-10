The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take the court against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Last season, Abilene Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.
  • The Wildcats' 75 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.5.
  • The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64 per game) than away (78.2) last season.
  • Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 64-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M - Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.