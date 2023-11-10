The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: NC State (-10.5)

NC State (-10.5) Total: 146.5

146.5 TV: ACC Network Extra

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NC State Rank NC State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 41st 77.7 Points Scored 75 95th 202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 54th 34 Rebounds 29.6 298th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7 219th 204th 12.7 Assists 15.7 24th 8th 9.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

