Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Brazos County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.