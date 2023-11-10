Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colorado County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Colorado County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Colorado County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Columbus High School at Rockdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bastrop, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
