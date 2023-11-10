Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wylie High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Life High School Waxahachie at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Hills High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pioneer Technology and Art Academy - North Dallas High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
