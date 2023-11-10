On Friday, November 10, Dickinson High School will host Dawson High School - Pearland, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Dawson Pearland vs. Dickinson Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Dickinson, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pearland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dickinson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Terrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Columbia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Huffman, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

