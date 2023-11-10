How to Watch Duke vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) play the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were only 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).
- When Duke put up more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
- Arizona put together a 22-3 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
- Arizona went 15-0 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duke fared better at home last season, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (77.1).
- The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Arizona sunk more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (38.2%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
