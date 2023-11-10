The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) play the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were only 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

When Duke put up more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Arizona put together a 22-3 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.

Arizona went 15-0 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duke fared better at home last season, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).

In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Arizona sunk more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona Upcoming Schedule