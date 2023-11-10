Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Farwell High School vs. Olton High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10 at 4:00 PM CT, Olton High School will host Farwell High School in a matchup between 2A - District 3 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Farwell vs. Olton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lamb County Games This Week
Littlefield High School at Canadian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.