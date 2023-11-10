Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paetow High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Woods High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Richmond, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Pius X High School at Westbury Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
