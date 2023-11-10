Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Harrison County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hallsville High School at Tyler Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.