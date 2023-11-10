Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Hunt County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Caddo Mills High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tatum High School at Commerce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lindale, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
