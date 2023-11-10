Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Iredell High School vs. Calvert High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is a clash between 1A - teams in Jonesboro, TX on Friday, November 10 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Calvert High School hosting Iredell High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell vs. Calvert Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Robertson County Games This Week
Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bosque County Games This Week
Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.