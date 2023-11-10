Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Irion County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Irion County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
May High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.