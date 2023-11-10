Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kerr County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Kerr County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kerr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kennedy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.