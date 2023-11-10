Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Knox County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kress High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin High School at Motley County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Matador, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Knox City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
